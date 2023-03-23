Courteney Cox Cleans FRIENDS Co-star Jennifer Aniston's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Friends star Courteney Cox earned her walk of fame star from The Hollywood Chamber recently. However, just weeks after receiving the laurel, Courteney was back on the Walk of Fame, but this time for a different reason. The Scream 6 star took on herself to clean her Hollywood star and the ones given to her friends.

Courteney recently shared a reel in which she cleaned the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In the video, pedestrians could be seen walking over the stars, leaving their footprints on them. The Hollywood actress used soap and tissues to clean the stars on the ground. She shared the video with the caption “Someone’s gotta do it."

Soon, Courteney friends commented on the post appreciating her. Along with her star, she also cleaned the stars of her friends, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Laura Dern. Reese Witherspoon commented on the post saying “Thanks for keeping us clean, Court!! 🤩." Friends co-star, Lisa Kudrow, also commented on the post “Only the best thing ever."

After seeing the video, Netizens were quick to point out the similarities between Courteney and the character she played in Friends, Monica, who was shown to be a clean freak. Several comments recalled the scenes in the popular sitcom. One user wrote, “Not just clean, Monica clean!” Another user wrote, “That’s Monica for sure!!”. Recalling a scene from the show, a comment read, “I’m Monica, I wash my star 17 times a day. Even if people are on it!”

Laura Dern’s reaction to the post

Actor Laura Dern was one of the people whose star Courteney cleaned in the video. The latter shared the video on Instagram and wrote “Thank you, Court, for cleaning us all up good.”



Courteney’s Hollywood Walk of Fame

On February 27, Courteney Cox was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presents the honour. Her co-star and friends, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow also joined the event. The three shared heartwarming moments on stage. In a joint speech, they spoke about their camaraderie.

Celebrities and fans wished the star her accolade.