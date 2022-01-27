Courteney Cox Sheds Light On Being Mother Of A Teenager; 'I Love Hanging Out With Her'

The Friends tv show fame Courteney Cox recently opened up about her relationship with her daughter, Coco, and stated how the biggest challenge for her was to be a mother of a teenager. She even reflected on how like most moms and daughters, they too had a fair share of arguments and revealed how boundaries were important.

Courteney Cox was last seen in the fifth part of the movie, Scream, released in 2022, and is now gearing up for the release of two of her upcoming tv shows titled Shining Vale and Last Chance U.

Courteney Cox talks about her bond with her daughter Coco

According to People, Courteney Cox recently spoke about how she hadn't given a thought about her daughter not being around her and stated that she was never around that often as she was not a girl who would sit at home. "I haven't thought about it yet! I haven't even registered that she's not going to be here. But also, she's not here that often—let's be clear. She is out and about. This is not a girl to sit at home, and if she is, she's in her room, door shut," she stated.

Stating further about her relationship with her mother, Courteney Cox said that she was really close to her while adding that she was her best friend. She then mentioned how she had the same relationship with her daughter, Coco as well and added that she told her everything. She said, "I was really close to my mom. She was my best friend. And I have that with Coco. She tells me everything." Adding further about the bond she shared with her daughter, she stated:

"I think she's funny, and I love hanging out with her. I love when she needs me. She's fun. And you could never be mad at her, ever, for too long. Coco's a really good apologizer. I should save her texts. That girl could talk her way out of anything."

Speaking about having arguments with her daughter, Cox revealed that they do fight with each other and added how she learnt to keep boundaries because she knew it would make her daughter feel safe. "But I'm not always good with boundaries. I get worn out. You've got to pick your battles and decide what is important," she added.

As Cox shares her daughter, Coco with her ex-husband, David Arquette, she revealed that the best thing about co-parenting with him is when they don't fight about things. She further talked about having her daughter over during holidays and stated, "When there's no 'Can I have her during this holiday? It's not like, 'Well, those are my holidays.' No, it doesn't matter."

