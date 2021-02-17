'Cruella' Trailer: Emma Stone As Villain Cruella De Vil Leaves Fans Impressed

Disney's upcoming film Cruella trailer is finally out and it features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side. Disney’s synopsis for Cruella reads: “In 1970s London, young fashion designer Estella de Vil becomes obsessed with dogs’ skins, especially Dalmatians until she eventually becomes a ruthless and terrifying legend known as Cruella.”

Walt Disney Studios on Wednesday released the trailer for the company's long-awaited prequel to 101 Dalmatians that serves as an origin story for the puppy-powered classic's iconic villainess.

Stone in a never-seen-before avatar, rocking Cruella's signature two-toned hairstyle, dark lipstick, and smokey eye makeup has left everyone impressed. The film will release in May 2021.

The film, starring Emma Stone in the lead, is helmed by director Craig Gillespie. It also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry.

In August 2019, Disney had shared the first look of Stone from the film. The first look of the 'La La Land' actor as the iconic 101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil was unveiled during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

In the first look image, Stone sported de Vil's signature two-toned hairstyle, gothic dark eye makeup, and a bold red lip. Dressed in a leather jacket, she could be seen while walking three Dalmatians in the picture, while co-stars Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser could be seen standing in the background.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Stone revealed that Cruella will be a "punk rock" live-action origin story for the classic villain, taking place in 1970s London. The upcoming prequel will explore how Cruella, who started out as a designer, turned into a woman obsessed with wearing a coat made of puppy skin.

For the unversed, American actor Glenn Close originally brought Cruella de Vil to life in 1996's '101 Dalmatians' and in the 2000 hit film '102 Dalmatians'. She also serves as an executive producer on this new adaptation.

