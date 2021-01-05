Emma Stone & Dave Expecting Their First Child? Former Spotted With Baby Bump In LA

La La Land actor Emma Stone was recently spotted with a baby bump in Los Angeles. According to Daily Mail, the star is pregnant with her first child with her beau and comedian Dave McCary. Emma Stone was papped holding her expanded belly while out on a walk in a garden in Los Angeles. Read ahead for more details.

Is Emma Stone pregnant?

Neither Emma Stone nor Dave McCary have addressed the rumours of expecting their first baby. However, as mentioned in E! News, a source told the publication that Emma Stone is indeed expecting her first. The source told E! News that Emma is pregnant and just loves her married life. Photos of Emma with her baby bump are making the rounds on the internet. Take a look at the viral pictures of Emma Stone with a baby bump.

Also Read | 'Croods 2' voice actors: Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds & other stars

In the above viral pictures, Emma Stone kept it casual for her walk. She donned an all-black look and went for leggings and a plain casual tee. Emma Stone also sported a cap and a pair of sneakers. She followed all safety rules and wore a reusable mask. Stone also carried a water bottle around. However, she wasn't spotted with Dave, but an anonymous female friend. According to Daily Mail, when they approached her, she refused to comment on anything.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary started dating each other in October 2017. The Hollywood couple likes to keep their personal life private. According to Daily Mail, in September 2020, the couple was spotted donning matching gold bands on their ring fingers. On December 5, 2019, Dave McCary took to his Instagram handle and shared a post announcing their engagement.

In this picture, Emma can be seen flaunting her stunning diamond and pearl ring. According to reports from the same site, the couple was supposed to get married by March 2020, however, they called off their wedding due to the pandemic. But reports also suggest that they have now secretly got married. Check out the Instagram post.

Also Read | Emma Stone exits Damien Chazelle's Babylon; Margot Robbie in talks to star with Brad Pitt

Also Read | When Emma Stone revealed she was 'cursed' with red hair by filmmaker Judy Apatow

Also Read | Emma Stone's birthday: How well do you know the actor? Take this quiz and find out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.