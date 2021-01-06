Emma Stone Cradles Her Pregnancy Bump While Strolling In LA; See Pics

On December 30, 2020, Emma Stone was pictured flaunting her baby bump as she walked with a friend in Los Angeles. Emma is expecting her first child with her hubby Dave McCary and she is yet to address the widespread rumours about her pregnancy. However, according to E! News, Emma is pregnant and is enjoying her married life.

Emma Stone's baby bump photos

The pictures too were published by The Daily Mail on January 4, 2021, where she can be seen wearing an all-black outfit. She wore a black long sleeve t-shirt and black tights. She adapted the ‘new normal’ as she can be seen donning a white mask. The actor toppled up her look by adding a baseball cap and Adidas X Missoni sneakers. In one picture, the Hollywood star can be seen clutching her stomach while strolling with her friend. While in another picture, she holds a white water bottle in her hand as she walks.

As per the reports by US Weekly on January 4, Emma is happy and excited about becoming a mother. The outlet reported that an insider told that she is healthy and glowing while enjoying her pregnancy. The 32-year-old actor began dating Dave, a writer and segment director on Saturday Night Live, in the month of October 2017.

The couple announced their engagement on social media on December 5, 2019. Dave McCary took to his Instagram handle and announced their engagement. In the selfie picture, the duo can be seen flaunting their engagement ring while smiling brightly. Many of their fans showered love and blessings in the comments section. Their friends from the entertainment industry congratulated and blessed the couple.

Emma Stone's pregnancy

However, in May 2020, fans speculated that the couple got married secretly when Emma flaunted a gold wedding band on her ring finger, which replaced her engagement diamond ring, in an interview with Reese Witherspoon. According to The US Sun, the actor was planning to postpone her marriage to Dave amid the coronavirus pandemic which was held in March in Los Angeles, but the wedding was cancelled. Emma’s fans previously speculated about her pregnancy when pictures of her with a baby bump strolling with hubby emerged. In those pictures, Emma wore brown overalls and a white coloured shirt concealing her pregnancy bump.

EMMA STONE IS PREGNANT FR?!? 😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️ congrats queen pic.twitter.com/HnW6H4s6oe — A. ☕️ (@decafavin) January 5, 2021

Image Source: Fanpage for Emily Jean Stone Instagram

