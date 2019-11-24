Daniel Craig Confirms 'No Time To Die' As His Last James Bond Film

British actor Daniel Craig confirmed during a television show that 'No Time to Die' would be his last film of the James Bond franchise. Craig was at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he said, “It’s done” when the actor was asked if he was ‘done with bond’.

Hinted at departure

Craig had earlier hinted at his departure from the James Bond series while talking to a German news outlet. "Someone else needs to have a go,” Craig had said. Craig’s supposedly last James Bond film, 'No Time to Die' is set to release in April 2020. In October, the shooting of the film ended and has entered the post-production phase. After the shooting was wrapped up, the actor opened up about his love for the James Bond series.

"This may be hard to believe, but I love the fact I'm Bond. We're in rare air, making Bond movies. It is one of the most intense, fulfilling things I've ever done, but it takes a lot of energy and I'm getting old. I'm getting creaky," Craig told a British Daily.

In September, a video was posted by Springhouse on Twitter where Craig can be seen bidding farewell to the film with an emotional speech.

“I just want to say, and I am really quite drunk now so I won’t go on for long, this has been one of the best, most wonderful experiences I have ever had,” said Craig.

“You have all done the most amazing job. I could not be more proud to work with every single one of you on this production. I would like to thank you for this evening, for Barbara [Broccoli, producer], for putting it on. Thank goodness, we did this tonight,” he added.

Rami Malek in negative role

No Time to Die is 25th film of the James Bond franchise in which the protagonist has left active services and living in Jamaica. The film features Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ben Whishaw, and Ralph Fiennes. The film has been produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson while Fukunaga, Scott Z Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have written the screenplay.

(With ANI Inputs)

