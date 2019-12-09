Daniel Craig Movies With Popular Female Actors Which The James Bond Fandom Loves

Daniel Craig recently confirmed in an interview that his upcoming No Time To Die will be the last movie of the James Bond series. It has always been a tradition and a trend to have beautiful 'Bond girls' in the James Bond movies and Craig has been one of the lucky on-screen James Bond to have gorgeous looking 'Bond girls' in his movies. With the last Bond girl being Léa Seydoux who also starred opposite Craig in Spectre, let's take a look at some of the popular actresses Craig has featured with.

ALSO READ| James Bond: How Daniel Craig Has Nailed The Iconic Character Over The Years

Daniel Craig's movies with popular female actors

Spectre (Monica Bellucci and Léa Seydoux)

Spectre was the last James Bond film until the news of the upcoming No Time To Die releasing April 8, 2020, in India. The movie featured gorgeous ladies like Monica Bellucci and Léa Seydoux although Seydoux has been considered as the Bond girl of the movie. The British spy film earned a huge success at the box office once it was rumoured to be Craig's last appearance as James Bond.

ALSO READ| Knives Out: 5 Most Interesting Roles Of Daniel Craig Apart From James Bond

Casino Royale (Eva Green)

The 2006 release Casino Royale was one of the crucial movies in the James Bond franchise as Bond starts his career with this movie. the movie is named after the Casino in the movie where Craig was supposed to bankrupt a terrorist associate at a poker game at Casino Royale. During this, Bond falls in love with Vesper played by Eva Green. Craig and Green's pair is one of the most loved pair with regards to Craig's Bond movies.

ALSO READ| Daniel Craig's Latest 'No Time To Die' Teaser Features The Aston Martin DB5

Quantum Of Solace (Gemma Arterton)

Quantum of Solace is regarded as one of the smartest Bond films written and ended up earning half a billion dollars back in 2008. Gemma Arterton is regarded as the Bond girl of this movie and was selected from several candidates auditioning for the role. Craig seduces Arterton due to which he invades a fund-raiser party but Gemma Arterton ends up paying a price for her actions. The movie also had an angle of Craig revenging Eva Green's death which was loved by the audience especially.

ALSO READ| 'Knives Out' Script Was 'delicious': Daniel Craig

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.