Daniel Craig's Latest 'No Time To Die' Teaser Features The Aston Martin DB5

The makers of No Time To Die have shaken the audience by releasing a small, 14-second long teaser that shows Daniel Craig performing some breathtaking stunts. The lead is performing these stunts on some top-notch vehicles like sports cars and bikes. The film shows Bond coming out of a shiny black vintage muscle car, but the brand name cannot be confirmed. Craig also rides a dirt motorcycle, but his main vehicle is an Aston Martin DB5 just like the one in Skyfall that was shot by Raoul Silva's men. The latest version of the car will have a pair of miniguns in its headlamps for such unforeseen situations. Read more to know about the vehicles in James Bond’s 25th film, No Time To Die.

Also Read | James Bond: Here Are A Few Cars Used By Daniel Craig In The Bond Films

Also Read | James Bond: All You Need To Know About The Film 'No Time To Die'

No Time To Die teaser

In the 15 second promo, the audience is given a taste of what's to come as this could be Daniel Craig‘s last mission as the superspy. The teaser starts with Bond emerging from a vintage car in London wearing sunglasses, making his appearance seem pensive. It then moves on to some fast cuts of an explosive car chase, a gun-toting female star, and a motorcycle flying up a wall. Bond then is seen in his classic tuxedo at a party, which leads to the end shot that reveals his minigun addition to the Aston Martin DB5. The fans of the famous Bond series can watch the new trailer of the film on December 4 on Youtube.

Also Read | Daniel Craig Confirms 'No Time To Die' As His Last James Bond Film

Also Read | 'Knives Out' Script Was 'delicious': Daniel Craig

#NoTimeToDie, starring Daniel Craig, is one of the most expensive James Bond films to be shot | @007 https://t.co/OASeekNKOn — Firstpost (@firstpost) December 2, 2019

Also Read | 'No Time To Die' Teaser Out; Fans Eagerly Wait For The Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.