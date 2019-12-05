James Bond: How Daniel Craig Has Nailed The Iconic Character Over The Years

Daniel Craig took the mantle of the iconic character of James Bond from Pierce Brosnan in 2006. The actor has been associated with the film franchise for over a decade now, appearing in four movies, with the fifth one on the way. The teaser for No Time To Die was recently revealed on YouTube and received positive reviews. The once cheesy spy thriller film franchise was revamped for a much serious tone in Daniel Craig's iteration of James Bond. The makers reportedly wished to make Bond films which fit the modern storytelling parameters. Here are all of Daniel Craig's appearances as James Bond over the years.

No Time To Die (2020)

Daniel Craig will most likely be making his last appearance as James Bond in the extended film franchise. There have been rumours about the makers wishing to reboot the franchise with a female lead in the future films. In the latest addition, Bond will be seen having left his active duties, only to have discovered a mysterious villain with dangerous technology.

Spectre (2015)

Spectre was considered to be Daniel Craig's last appearance as Bond. He was very vocal about wanting to take a departure from the franchise after the 2017 film. Spectre revolved around James Bond going on a trail to uncover the existence of an evil organization named Spectre. The film ended up earning $880 million at the global box office.

Skyfall (2012)

Adele's theme song for Skyfall is still one of the most famous tracks from the film franchise. The film revolves around Bond's past coming back to haunt him as his loyalty to the organization is put to test. The film had a glorious run at the box office earning over a billion dollars.

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

Quantum Of Solace heavily leaned on the concept of politics affecting people's life. The film revolves around an organization named Quantum wishing to control the entire water supply of Bolivia by manipulating the political landscape. The film is regarded as one of the smartest Bond films written by fans and was widely celebrated, earning half-billion dollars back in 2008 at the global box office.

Casino Royale (2006)

Casino Royale was a franchise reboot which brought in Daniel Craig on-board. The film revolved around Bond earning the 00 status, getting the license to kill and going on missions. The action-adventure film brought a refreshed take on the spy genre of films which reportedly impressed many fans.

