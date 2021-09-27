Daniel Craig Says He Wanted To Be Spider-Man As A Kid; Almost Rejected Playing James Bond

Daniel Craig will soon be bidding goodbye to his iconic role as the British MI6 agent, James Bond or 007. Craig played the role of Bond in over five films and the upcoming No Time to Die will mark his final appearance as Bond. As Daniel bids adieu to his iconic role, the actor reveals that he almost refused the role and never thought that he could fit into the shoes of James Bond.

Daniel Craig reveals he almost rejected to play James Bond

As per Variety, during a conversation with Edith Bowman at his BAFTA: Life in Pictures event, Craig revealed that he almost rejected the role when producer Barbara Broccoli offered it to him. Daniel said, "I just said I can’t, I mean; I think you got the wrong guy. People used to say, ‘Oh you must have always wanted to be James Bond.’ It went well, yeah, as a kid I kind of thought about it. I wanted to be Spiderman as well, but I just thought it was never going to happen."

Recently, a video of Craig's emotional speech, as he bids adieu to the character was shared on the Internet. Craig was heard saying, "A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me. I know there are a lot of things said about what I think of these films, but I've loved every single second of these movies. And especially this one because I've got up every morning, and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life."

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, No Time To Die, the 25th in the James Bond series is all set to release on 30 September 2021 in India and the United Kingdom. Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, and David Dencik joining the cast as new characters. The official synopsis of the movie reads-

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Image: AP