'No Time To Die' Star Daniel Craig To Receive 'top Spy' Honour By Queen Elizabeth In 2022

The much-loved 007 agent of the James Bond franchise, Daniel Craig, is all set to be awarded a real-life spy honour by none other than Queen Elizabeth. The longest-running Bond actor, whose spy stint goes back to 2006, will reportedly be given the 'Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George' recognition, which is normally reserved for diplomats and spies. Interestingly, Bond has this honour in many of his stories.

According to The Daily Mail, Craig's award comes as a part of Queen’s New Year Honours. He is being recognised for his contribution to the British film and theatre industry. The year 2021 marked Daniel's last outing as the iconic spy in No Time to Die, which garnered more than $700 million worldwide.

Just before the release of No Time to Die, the James Bond star had received the same 'Royal Navy' ranking as Bond as a prestigious tribute. Craig and the queen have earlier crossed paths in 2012 when they shot a segment for the London Olympics. As a fun spoof, the duo appeared to jump from a helicopter for the opening ceremony.

Apart from Craig, tennis star Emma Raducanu will reportedly be given the MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) honour for becoming the first female Grand Slam winner after Virginia Wad's Wimbledon win in 1977. Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley will also be recognised for her service to the TV and film industry as well as her campaigning for the Gurkhas.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ will commemorate 60 years of the James Bond franchise by releasing an all-new feature documentary based on the six decades of the '007' music. James Bond's official Twitter account broke the news earlier this month. The all-new project will be brought to the audience in collaboration with MGM, Eon Productions and Ventureland. The Sound of 007 will include exclusive archive material, according to reports by Deadline, and will also feature interviews with some of the franchise's much-loved actors. The documentary is set to hit the screens sometime in 2022.

Image: AP/PTI