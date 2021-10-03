Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' Storms International Box Office; To Hit $100 Milestone

Fans of James Bond have been waiting for a new film for close to six years and if the initial reports are anything to go by, the wait seems to be worth it, not just for the viewers, but also for the makers. The Daniel Craig-starrer No Time to Die has taken an impressive start at the international box office after its release on Thursday.

The spy film has been attracting footfall galore in countries like the United Kingdom, India, South Korea, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland, and Hong Kong in a total of 54 offshore markets. The movie has crossed the $50 million mark at the box office already and is now gearing up for a $100-million plus figure over the weekend.

No Time To Die shines at international box office

No Time to Die is projected for a $112.9M opening weekend at the international box office, as per a report on Deadline. The action film will reportedly be the first to reach the $100 million mark in the international market in the COVID-19 era.

In the latest figures, the movie grossed $27.2 million on Friday. The collections have now taken the total to $51.4 million. The footfall is only going to increase over Saturday and Sunday, making a $100 million figure a given.

In India, the collections are expected to touch $1.8 million by the weekend, the report claimed. The movie has received rave reviews in the run-up to the release.

No Time to Die will release in the USA on October 8.

No Time to Die has been helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Cary Joji Fukunaga,

and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The movie also stars, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes. The plot of the movie revolves around Bond in a mission to save a kidnapped scientist.

The movie is set to be fifth and the final time that Daniel Craig dons the James Bond avatar after a journey of close to 15 years, that started from Casino Royale in 2006.

The actor had shared that he would find it 'bitter' when the new Bond will be announced. The makers, however, said that there was no rush to find the new Bond.