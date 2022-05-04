‘Weird’ Teaser: Daniel Radcliffe Transforms Into ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic For Upcoming Film

Daniel Radcliffe is currently gearing up for the release of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, in which he will be seen stepping into the shoes of the popular musician "Weird Al" Yankovic. The makers of the film released the teaser of the upcoming biopic on Wednesday, and Radcliffe was unrecognisable in his role. Several fans and followers took to social media to express their awe as they saw the actor embody the hit musician.

Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

The makers of Weird shared the teaser of the upcoming biopic, that saw Daniel Radcliffe in a unique avatar as he sported curly hair and a moustache. The film is billed as the 'untold true story' of the Like a Surgeon singer. Apart from including a few moments of Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovic on stage, the teaser also features him in some hilarious moments and fans can't wait to see the Harry Potter star in an all-new avatar. Although the makers did not reveal the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story release date, they mentioned it would release this fall, and fans eagerly await an announcement about the same.

Watch the teaser here

"Weird Al" Yankovic, whose real name is Alfred Matthew, earlier took to social media to share a glimpse from the eighth day of shooting of the film and shared a picture of Daniel Radcliffe as his character. The film became viral online, and fans could not believe their eyes. In the picture he shared, the actor could be seen playing the accordion.

SHOOT DAY #8: It never fails - we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set. Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people! Don’t worry, we had security throw him out. #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory @TheRokuChannel pic.twitter.com/XdHZBlrsPM — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) February 22, 2022

According to a report by Variety, the film will also star Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as "Weird Al" Yankovic's parents, Rainn Wilson as a radio broadcaster and many others. The popular musician earlier referenced his film 1989 film UHF and promised that he would release a movie every 33 years. According to the publication, he said, "When my last movie, ‘UHF,’ came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork."