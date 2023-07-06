Daniel Radcliffe On His Return In Harry Potter Reboot Series: I'm Definitely...

Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed Harry Potter in the original film franchise (2001-2011), recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Harry Potter reboot series. In an interview with ComicBook.com, he opened up about whether he was planning to return for the series. He also shared a special message for the team of the upcoming show.

Daniel Radcliffe to return in Harry Potter series?

Daniel Radcliffe stated that he understood the intention behind starting fresh with the reboot series of Harry Potter. The actor said that he is not interested in returning to the wizarding world as he believes the creators will want to make their own mark. He further emphasised that he is not actively seeking a cameo or involvement in the series.

(Danielle Radcliffe played the title role in 8 Harry Potter films | Image: Twitter)

Radcliffe sent his best wishes to the reboot team and said that he is excited to see the torch being passed to a new generation. Adding further, he said that the series can thrive without his physical presence and does not require his involvement to continue successfully. He also shared that it would feel strange for him to appear as Harry while someone else takes on the role in the reboot. However, he expressed his excitement to see what the new creative team brings to the franchise, drawing a parallel to the multiple interpretations and adaptations of the Sherlock Holmes story.

("I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way," said Danielle Radcliffe about a possible role in Harry Potter series | Image: Twitter)

"I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere. There would be somebody else playing Harry, so I think it would be very weird for me to show up. I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way," he said.

Harry Potter novels to be turned into a series

The official confirmation of Harry Potter reboot series came from Warner Bros. Discovery in April, earlier this year. The show is planned as a "faithful" adaptation of JK Rowling's popular novels, with the writer herself serving as an executive producer. The press release emphasised that the series will span a decade, encompassing the stories from each of Rowling's books, and will feature a new cast to lead a fresh generation of fans.