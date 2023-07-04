Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Finally Reveals Gender Of His Baby

Daniel Radcliffe is gearing up for the release of the upcoming season of the show Miracle Workers. The actor recently embraced fatherhood with his girlfriend Erin Darke. Now, he has revealed the gender of his baby.

Daniel Radcliffe reveals baby's gender

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Daniel revealed that Erin gave birth to a baby boy. When asked about his life as a new dad, the Harry Potter star replied, "It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing. It's a real privilege also to have this time with him. I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely."

The host further inquired if being a father will affect the role he takes in his next film, Daniel stated it hasn’t yet but it might in future. He admitted that he will be more selective with his projects and will probably work a little bit less for the next few years but he has no plans to quit acting.

(Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke spotted with their baby boy in New York City)

Daniel Radcliffe-Erin Darke's first meeting

Even after being together for more than a decade, Daniel and Erin are notoriously private about their relationship and rarely make red-carpet appearances. Talking about how they got together, the actor once confessed, "It will be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day." Referencing their love scene in Kill Your Darlings, he continued, "Because of what our characters do with each other. Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting."