Official 'Harry Potter' Store To Open In The City Of New York This Summer; Details Inside

It has been years since the Harry Potter book series and the film series have gotten over. But the franchise has only got bigger and bigger.

The Fantastic Beasts spin-off film franchise and the Cursed Child, the story about 'The Boy Who Lived' is have been getting the attention of the eager potter fans.

Recently, it was announced that New York will be getting its official Harry Potter store in the summer. Here is all we know about the Harry Potter store.

Official Harry Potter store to open in the city of New York this summer:

On January 9, 2020, Warner Bros. announced that they will be creating the first official Harry Potter flagship store in New York. It was reported that the store is located near the iconic Flatiron building.

It was also reported that the store will be spread over three floors and will feature the largest collection of the near the iconic Flatiron building. The report also said that there will be a few things that will be exclusive to the city of New York.

The reports also suggested that the merchandise will include wands, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, and personalized robes.

The retail head of Warner Brother expressed that it will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will be a must-visit destination for a Harry Potter fan. The head also said that the show will have interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magical world of Harry Potter.

Image courtesy: Harry Potter Film Instagram

