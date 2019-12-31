Marvel's 'Moon Knight': Daniel Radclifffe Rumoured To Play The Superhero

Marvel Comics is teasing a major upcoming event and it is linked to a Marvel character. Marvel is going big with its several comic book characters turning to television and feature film to entertain the fans. Read on to know what Marvel has in stores for its fans.

Marvel talks about a major Moon Knight event

Marvel’s upcoming major event is linked to the character of Marc Spector, a Marine turned mercenary. Initially, the character was introduced as a villain but was later morphed into an anti-hero. One particular job brought Marc to Egypt where he died and was resurrected by an Egyptian Moon God, Khonshu.

Now, Marvel is planning to bring the character back to life, as it has teased a major event around the character. His profile is about to get a major boost, as the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, at an event, revealed that a Moon Knight TV series is in the works. It has been reportedly said that the character will make an epic entry on Disney’s new streaming service, and will make a transition onto the big screen, the rumours are that the character will make an appearance in the upcoming Blade movie. Marvel is looking forward to casting the Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe for the role of Moon Knight. Fans of the actor are highly anticipating to see the actor in the shows of Marvel’s Moon Knight. In a comic, the world ender Galactus was seen ranting about the events of past and future, and in one such event he talked about ‘the age of Khonshu.’

Marvel is also set to work with actors like Angelina Jolie and Kit Harrington, who will be seen in the upcoming Marvel movie, and become a valuable asset to the studios, as they will be a part of the much-adored MCU. They will be seen in the film Eternals. Fans of the franchise are all geared up for their entrance in the MCU.

