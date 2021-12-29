Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Having Crush On Helena Bonham Carter In 'Harry Potter Reunion'

The reunion of the world's greatest wizards and sorcerers in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special brought back several memories and nostalgia to millions of fans worldwide. Reuniting after 20 years, the cast sat down for a fun candid chat and reflected on their journey over the films and growing up in front of their ardent fans. Not only did the catching up session bring great joy and laughter to the cast but also some never-heard-before anecdotes and stories from the sets.

Revealing a similar experience, the boy who lived, Daniel Radcliffe, revealed having a secret crush on one of his co-stars who also happens to be his sworn enemy in the film. However, the fictional animosity was not the issue he was concerned about whilst professing his love as he further revealed to have wished to be born 10 years earlier.

Daniel Radcliffe's crush on Helena Bonham Carter

During the Harry Potter reunion special, Danielle Radcliffe reunites with his arch-nemesis in the film Voldemort’s merciless lieutenant Bellatrix Lestrange played by seasoned actor Helena Bonham Carter. During their chat, the 32-year-old actor admitted having a crush on her during the film and even sending a love note to profess his love to her, as reported by Heart Radio. He read the said note out loud to her during the chat which read,

''Dear HBC, it was a pleasure being your co-star and coaster in the fact I always ended up holding your coffee. I do love you and I wish I’d just been born 10 years earlier so I might’ve been in with a chance.’'

More on Daniel Radcliffe at Harry Potter Reunion

During the reunion, the British actor also got candid about his kissing scene in the film and how his life has always been connected to Harry Potter films. He stated, "I’ll always be happy to talk about it. … Again, I think people expect me not to want to talk about it; but that’s like somebody never talking about their childhood or their teenage years. Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to Leavesden. My first kiss is connected to someone here, my first girlfriends were here."

Image: Instagram/@bellatrixlestrange1855/Instagram/@daniel9340