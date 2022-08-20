Daniel Radcliffe Reveals He Will Return To 'Harry Potter' Films On THIS Condition; Read

Daniel Radcliffe garnered immense fame with the consecutive instalments of the Harry Potter franchise, which also starred Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in the lead roles. The series concluded with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011 post which Radcliffe began opting for various other genres.

While the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly anticipated film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a biopic on American singer, musician and actor Alfred Matthew "Weird Al" Yankovic, Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter films, recently opened up about his interest in having Radcliffe onboard for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Daniel Radcliffe, to reprise his role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie?

According to a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Columbus opened up about whether he wanted to have Daniel Radcliffe on board in the upcoming Harry Potter movie titled Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Referring to the version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as cinematic bliss, he stated that to actually be able to see the adult actors in the roles would be amazingly fun.

He stated, "A version of Cursed Child with Dan, Rupert and Emma at the right age, it's cinematic bliss. To be able to actually see these adult actors now back in these roles? Oh, yeah. It would be amazingly fun to make that film — or two films."

However, Daniel Radcliffe earlier spoke to The New York Times revealing his plans to return to the franchise on one condition and stated that he was very happy with where he was at present and that it would rather be interesting to enjoy the new films because it wasn’t "a part of my day-to-day life anymore."

“This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy [Harry Potter and The Cursed Child] because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore. I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of “Potter” OK, and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”

While speaking to Radio Times, Radcliffe revealed the condition behind returning to the Harry Potter franchise and stated, "It would depend on the script. The circumstances would have to be pretty extraordinary. But then I am sure Harrison Ford said that with Han Solo and look what happened there! So I am saying 'No' for now, but leaving room to backtrack in the future."

More about Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Directed by Eric Appel, the movie will feature Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovic, Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr Demento, Toby Huss as Nick Yankovic, and Julianne Nicholson as Mary Yankovic among others. The film is set to be released on The Roku Channel on 4 November 2022.

