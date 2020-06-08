Harry Potter Fans Contribute To Trans Groups After JK Rowling's ‘transphobic’ Tweets

JK Rowling’s series of controversial tweets on transgenders have prompted netizens to contribute an equivalent of money they spent on Harry Potter merchandise to NGOs working for trans and coloured people. The celebrated author faced a major backlash on the internet for her alleged anti-transgender tweets while sharing an article on equality.

While sharing an opinion piece titled “Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate”, the Harry Potter author said there is a terminology to address such people. Rowling, who has repeatedly been accused of her alleged binary views on sex and gender, apparently wanted to say that people who menstruate are explicitly women.

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” she wrote.

It sparked an immediate backlash and netizens accused her of “anti-trans” and “transphobic” views, saying transgenders, non-binary people and gender-nonconforming people can also menstruate. However, the 54-year-old British author stood her ground and said that sex is real and it can not be erased.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Read: Fan Requests J.K. Rowling To Pen Fantasy Series On 2020 Events, Gets A Relatable Reply

Netizens call for contribution

Rowling’s “clarification” tweet worked as a threshold for Harry Potter fans’ patience and some of them announced that they will sell the merchandise to contribute towards groups working for trans people. The initiation created a wave on the internet and the donation almost became an online movement. Check out some of the tweets:

Chamber of Secrets money went to the Mutual Aid Fund for Sex Workers of Color!! thank you for making me aware of this resource, @_megalodon666!! https://t.co/ZnwAi9GFXK https://t.co/JpoRlCLqBl pic.twitter.com/YQIIy7o2ey — james holod kennedy (@jamesholod) June 7, 2020

jk rowling said another transphobic thing, in the middle of pride, so if you've ever read a harry potter novel you have to donate to tony mcdade's family's pursuit of justice, sorry i don't make the rules https://t.co/FdWz5R09Wj — mischa ~ black lives matter (@mischaetc) June 7, 2020

https://t.co/kqU1dsl8Ky



Sell anything related to Harry Potter and donate the money to trans women of color. https://t.co/YBnzrgWPvu — James (@jimmyjams713) June 7, 2020

Read: JK Rowling 'accidentally' Posts Transphobic Tweet While Responding To A Child's Drawing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.