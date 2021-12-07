Dave Bautista To Join Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan’s Next Project 'Knock At The Cabin'

Actor Dave Bautista is all set to star as the lead in filmmaker M Night Shyamalan’s next feature directorial, Knock at the Cabin. Set up at studio Universal Pictures, the film will be released in the cinemas on February 3, 2023. PTI cited Deadline and reported that Shyamalan will write and direct the new movie, and also produce with Ashwin Rajan under the filmmaker’s Blinding Edge Pictures. Further details about the storyline have been kept under the wraps.

The upcoming project is bankrolled by Marc Bienstock and Steven Schneider. The project, Knock at the Cabin takes forward the partnership between Universal and Shyamalan. Universal Studios has worked with him on his last four films titled Old (2021), Glass (2019), Split (2017), and The Visit (2015).

After receiving immense success in Guardians of the Galaxy, Bautista has just about refused to be pigeonholed into roles that other former wrestling stars have forged their careers on. Bautista’s made it his mission to keep audiences completely out of the loop when it comes to who he’ll work with next, and his starring role in Knock at the Cabin should prove to be no exception.

Meanwhile, currently, Shyamalan is riding on a success spree as his recently released film Old has so far earned USD 90 million at the global box office. The film Old is a surreal supernatural drama, released in India in September and featured Gael Garcia Bernal, Rufus Sewell, Thomasin McKenzie, Vicky Krieps, and Ken Leung. On the professional front, Bautista, who was last seen in Dune and Army of the Dead, recently wrapped production on Knives Out 2 and is currently shooting for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. He will soon return to shoot for the much-awaited Dune 2 and will also star in an action film with Jason Mamoa.

