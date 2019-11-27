Dave Cameron Shares Stories Behind Significance Of Her Tattoos

American actor Dove Cameron recently discussed the reason behind getting inked and the significance of the tattoos she has on her body. In an interview with an international media outlet, the 23-year-old said that some of her tattoos were out of impulse while others were to commemorate milestones in her life and some were to honour her family. Cameron said that all of her tattoos hold a special place in her heart which includes zodiac sign symbols, animals, quotes and sayings.

Cameron recalled, "My best friend made friends with this guy who had a tattoo gun. He told us he'd been practicing on oranges and was ready."

Cameron said that her first tattoo was of Capricorn zodiac sign which she got back when she was 14. She also got a tattoo a few years back of her ex-boyfriend and actor Ryan McCartan. She got McCartan's zodiac sign inked. She said, “It's my ex Ryan McCartan's sign and the exact mirror placement on my other hip from my first tattoo”. Cameron also has another tattoo that ended up being a matching one with her current boyfriend Thomas Doherty. The couple got a matching sunshine symbol based on the lyrics from The Light in the Piazza.

Gomez gets matching tattoos with BFF

Speaking of tattoos, American singer-actor Selena Gomez recently took to social media to show her fans the new tattoo that she got along with her BFF Julia Michaels. The tattoos have been made at the base of their thumbs. The tattoo is of a small arrow and is another addition to Selena’s numerous other tattoos. Gomez already has numerous tattoos on her body. Recently, before the second season of Netflix’s hit thriller series 13 Reasons Why aired, Selena got a semicolon inked on her wrist in support of people suffering from mental illnesses. She also has the words “Love yourself first” in Arabic tattooed on her back. In addition to these, Selena Gomez also wrote “Sunshine” on her right foot for her grandmother. Selena Gomez also has the initial “G” tattooed at the back of her neck. The tattoo is for her little sister, Gracie. The two sisters recently also attended the screening of Frozen 2 together.

(With ANI inputs)

