Selena Gomez Gives Glimpse Of New Thigh Tattoo Before Her 2019 AMA Performance

Selena Gomez dazzled the audience with her performance at the AMAs and then surprised fans with some amazing news. Selena posted a collage of pictures where she can be seen getting ready for the show. One of these pictures was a snap of her thigh, which now sports a new tattoo!

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift Was Seen Fangirling Over Selena Gomez's AMA Performance | Here Are The Deets

Selena Gomez gets new ink!

Selena Gomez was the opening act of the American Music Awards 2019 on November 24, 2019. The singer gave a beautiful performance at the show. She sang two of her songs Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now. After her performance, Gomez took to her Instagram to share some highlights from her day. Here is the post that Selena shared:

This post shows a new tattoo that Selena has on her upper thigh. This tattoo is an image of two hands clasped in prayer. The hands have held a rosary, with the beads spilling down her leg. The tattoo was made by artist Bang Bang Tattoo. Selena had tagged them, thus giving due credit to the artist.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez Thanks Fans For Supporting Her AMAs Comeback; Says ‘feels Good To Be Back’

While many fans commented and praised the new ink, many were quick to make comparisons as well. People pointed out that Selena's ex-flame Justin Bieber also has a praying hands tattoo on the same leg. Selenites were also quick to respond that such imagery is a fairly common choice of tattoo.

“Took a few years, the soak up the tears but LOOK AT HER NOW” 💜✨#AMAs #SelenaOnAMAs pic.twitter.com/djG9mQB8cn — ʀᴏᴄʜɪ|SG2 -48 🇦🇷 (@ShakeItOffG0mez) November 25, 2019

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez Sings Off-key In Her Chorus At AMA 2019 Performance

Selena Gomez looked stunning at the AMAs. The singer and actor chose a chartreuse Versace mini dress for the red carpet. Selena matched this with a beautiful diamond neckpiece and light green pump heels.

ALSO READ | American Music Awards Performers List Out; Selena Gomez To Open The AMAs

Selena Gomez had recently announced the release date of her next album. The working title of the album is SG2, according to an entertainment magazine. The album will be dropping on January 10.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez Teases Fans With Trailer Of Her New Album, Announces Release Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.