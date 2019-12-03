Hollywood Celebrities That You Probably Did Not Realise Were BFFs In Real Life

Hollywood or Bollywood, everyone needs to have a BFF with whom they can rant about their daily problems. There have been many instances where celebrities who team up for films end up being best friends in real life as well. For example, the Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox are BFFs off-screen as well.

ALSO READ | Hollywood Movies Releasing This Friday To Add To Your Must-watch List

Here is a list of real-life best friends in Hollywood:

1. Rihanna and Cara Delevingne

The two pop singers met at a fashion show and have stuck together since then. Rihanna has expressed on several occasions that no matter what they are or where they are, the two make it a point to catch up with each other regularly. Rihanna and Cara have even starred together in Luc Besson’s space drama Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood Career And Quantico Terror Plot Controversy

2. Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone

The two Academy Award-winning actors are best-friend goals in real life. They were introduced to each other by a mutual friend, Woody Harrelson. In an interview with a leading magazine, Emma Stone said that they support each other in every aspect of their lives. She also said that they have immense respect for each other. Stone even said that she is sure that they would have been friends even if they were not in the entertainment industry.

3. Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston

Paul and Jennifer first met each other on the sets of their 1998 movie The Object of My Affection. The two have remained pretty tight since then. There have also been reports that it was Jennifer Aniston who suggested Paul for the role of Mike Hannigan on her popular sitcom, Friends. They even starred together again in Wanderlust. They have admitted on various occasions about their affection and admiration for each other.

ALSO READ | This Twitter Trend On Renaming Hollywood Films Will Leave You In Splits

4. Tom Cruise and Will Smith

Tom Cruise and Will Smith have set the standards of bromance in Hollywood quite high with their adorable friendship. Although they have never collaborated on a project together, the two have the highest affection and respect for each other. During an interview, Will Smith said that Tom Cruise is one of the greatest spirits he has ever met.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone Gearing Up For Her Second Hollywood Film?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.