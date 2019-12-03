Marisa Tomei's Five Best Movies On The Occasion Of Her Birthday

Marisa Tomei is a renowned Hollywood actor. She has appeared in various movies and is now known for her character Aunt May in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The 54-years-old actor turns a year older today as she was born on December 4, 1964. On the occasion of her birthday, here are a few of her best films.

Marisa Tomei best movies

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

The movie was helmed by the legendary director Sidney Lumet and was his last film. Marisa Tomei played the role of Gina Hanson in this crime drama film. Besides her, the movie stars Philip Seymour Hoffman, Ethan Hawke, and Albert Finney. Two brothers attempt to rob their parent’s jewellery store. The robbery goes horribly wrong and triggers a series of uncertain events.

In the Bedroom

Released in 2001, the story follows a college-aged son of a New England couple. He dates an older woman who has two small children and an unwelcoming husband. Marisa Tomei was seen as Natalie Strout, a single mother. Nick Stahl played the role of Frank Fowler, the young son of Matt and Ruth Fowler, played by Tom Wilkinson and Sissy Spacek respectively. It is directed by Todd Field and received great reviews with nominations at major awards.

Love Is Strange

It is a romantic drama film directed by Ira Sachs. The movie stars John Lithgow, Alfred Molina, Marisa Tomei, and Charlie Tahan, along with others. After Ben and George get married, George is fired from his teaching post, forcing them to stay with friends separately while they sell their place and look for cheaper housing. The situation weighs heavily on all involved. Marisa as Kate was admired by many. It received good critic reviews and has a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Wrestler

The movie stars Mickey Rourke, Marisa Tomei, and Evan Rachel Wood. The plot centres around a faded professional wrestler who must retire, but he finds his quest for a new life outside the ring a dispiriting struggle. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, it is a sports drama film. Marisa appeared as a stripper named Cassidy, who is older than others in her profession. Both Micky Rourke and Marisa Tomei were nominated for Oscars for their performances in the film.

My Cousin Vinny

One of the best films of Marisa Tomei is her 1992 released My Cousin Vinny. The story shows two New Yorkers who get accused of murder in rural Alabama while on their way back to college. Then, one of their cousins, an inexperienced, loudmouth lawyer not familiar with Southern rules and manners, comes in to defend them. It stars Joe Pesci, Ralph Macchio, Marisa Tomei, Mitchell Whitfield, Lane Smith, Bruce McGill, and Fred Gwynne. Maris won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Mona Lisa Vito.

