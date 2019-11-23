David Beckham Posts A Photograph With The Mother Of Dragons

David Beckham has stated on various occasions that he is an ardent Game Of Thrones fan. The 44-year-old celebrated football player has shown his love for the show publically many times as he is posting photos wearing merchandise of the show. In one instance, David Beckham had unknowingly spoiled some parts of the seventh season. He was posting stories on Instagram from the sets of GoT and ended up showing Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a frame together.

David Beckham's love for Game Of Thrones

David Beckham recently posted a photo with Emilia Clarke. David attended the Dream Force 2019 event that featured various inspirational personalities. Fleetwood Mac also performed on stage during the event. David Beckham reportedly had backstage access to the event and clicked a selfie with Emilia.

David Beckham meets Emilia Clarke

David stated that he was a little starstruck again after meeting Emilia Clarke. The former football player also attended a meet and greet event with Stevie Nicks. Emilia also took to Instagram and shared a photo with Stevie clicked by David Beckham. Check it out below:

Emilia Clarke at the Dream Force 2019

𝓨𝓸𝓾’𝓻𝓮 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓸𝓷𝓵𝔂 𝓸𝓷𝓮 𝓸𝓯 𝔂𝓸𝓾. ✨ Emilia Clarke founder of @SameYouOrg shares her story of strength and resilience and how she is using her platform to shine a light on brain injury recovery at #DF19: https://t.co/zuaxNZvvAt pic.twitter.com/BEiRZtzIKZ — Salesforce (@salesforce) November 22, 2019

We’re feeling ✨𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗣𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗗✨ by Emilia Clarke founder of @SameYouOrg as she shares her story of brain injury and resilience at #DF19: https://t.co/zuaxNZvvAt pic.twitter.com/I0zrBzlWj1 — Salesforce (@salesforce) November 22, 2019

