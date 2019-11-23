The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

David Beckham Posts A Photograph With The Mother Of Dragons

Hollywood News

David Beckham has been very open about his love for the TV show 'Game Of Thrones'. The former football player posted a photo with Emilia Clarke recently.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
david beckham

David Beckham has stated on various occasions that he is an ardent Game Of Thrones fan. The 44-year-old celebrated football player has shown his love for the show publically many times as he is posting photos wearing merchandise of the show. In one instance, David Beckham had unknowingly spoiled some parts of the seventh season. He was posting stories on Instagram from the sets of GoT and ended up showing Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a frame together. 

Also read: Game Of Thrones Had An Alternate Finale Shot, Says Kristofer Hivju

David Beckham's love for Game Of Thrones

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Also read: Inter Miami CF: David Beckham's Team Signs Former Bundesliga Striker Jerome Kiesewetter

David Beckham recently posted a photo with Emilia Clarke. David attended the Dream Force 2019 event that featured various inspirational personalities. Fleetwood Mac also performed on stage during the event. David Beckham reportedly had backstage access to the event and clicked a selfie with Emilia. 

Also read: Inter Miami: All You Need To Know About David Beckham's MLS Team

David Beckham meets Emilia Clarke

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

David stated that he was a little starstruck again after meeting Emilia Clarke. The former football player also attended a meet and greet event with Stevie Nicks. Emilia also took to Instagram and shared a photo with Stevie clicked by David Beckham. Check it out below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on

Also read: Courteney Cox And David Beckham To Star In An Episode Of Modern Family

Emilia Clarke at the Dream Force 2019

Also read: Game Of Thrones Spin-off 'House Of Dragons' Under Production

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG