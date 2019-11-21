Game Of Thrones Had An Alternate Finale Shot, Says Kristofer Hivju

For all the Game of Thrones fans who wanted a remake of the final season, Kristofer Hivju has some good news. Hivju shared in a recent interview that they had shot an alternate ending to the series. But this good news comes with a little disappointment as well, as the fans might probably never get to know the ending.

What Kristofer Hivju said:

Kristofer Hivju plays the role of Tormund Giantsbane. According to a report in a leading entertainment portal, Kristofer shared that there was an alternative ending shot of the finale. He shared this with a newspaper daily in the UK. Hivju said that the alternate ending was mostly for fun but he wasn't sure whether he would be allowed to tell anyone anything about it. Hivju stayed quiet about the rest of the information and stressed that he won't reveal anything after being pressed about it.

The report also claims that HBO did not immediately respond to this claim of an alternate ending. The legendary show ended with Bran Stark, played by Isaac Hempstead-Wright, being named the King of Six Kingdoms, as the North was given a separate status of a kingdom. The finale also had Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) going beyond the wall with Tormund after he murders Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner, was named Queen in the North.

After the finale was released, fans who were unimpressed by the episode posted a petition on Change.org and asked HBO to remake the entire season with competent writers. The HBO Programming president Casey Bloys talked about this at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. He said that people will have opinions on how the end should have been. He also talked about how the petition was made with a lot of enthusiasm but was not taken seriously by the channel.

