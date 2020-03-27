David Harbour Blames Guillermo Del Toro's Fans For Hellboy Reboot's Failure

David Harbour was last seen on the big-screen in Hellboy (2019) playing the titular character. He took over the mantle from Ron Perlman who played the character in Hellboy (2004) and Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008), both directed by Guillermo del Toro. David Harbour’s Hellboy did not perform well at the box office and the actor is now attributed it to the director and actors’ fans. Read to know more.

David Harbour blames Guillermo del Toro’s fans

David Harbour appearing on Instagram Live to chat with his fans. During the live session, he talked about Hellboy. The Stranger Things star said that he thinks it failed before they began shooting because he thinks that people do not want them to make the movie. He stated that for some reason there was like a big… Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman created this iconic thing that they thought could be reinvented. He mentioned that after the announcement the loudness of the internet was like, “We do not want you to touch this.” Harbour added that they made a movie that he thinks is fun and he thinks had its problems but was a fun movie. David Harbour stated that then people were just very against it and that is “people’s right” but he learned his lesson in a lot of different ways.

Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army received far better praises than its reboot. The Academy Award Winning director, Guillermo del Toro helmed both the project and was set to be back with a third one to complete the trilogy with Ron Perlman as lead, as per reports. However, it fell short of funding and the film was scrapped. After that David Harbour appear in the Hellboy reboot. The movie received mostly negative reviews and even failed to match its $50 million budget at the box office, as per reports. On the other hand, Hellboy and Hellboy II reportedly did a business of around $99 million and $160 million respectively.

The Hellboy reboot is directed by Neil Marshall. It also stars Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, and Thomas Haden Church. Hellboy is caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human and battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.

