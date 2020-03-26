Will 'Black Widow' Be Released On Disney+? Here Is David Harbour's Take

After the end of a phase with the Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans were pretty excited to start their journey with Marvel's new phase. They were also quite excited to watch Black Widow in the theatres this year which was scheduled to release on April 30 and on May 1 in India. The fans were even more excited because of the speculations of Iron Man making a cameo in the film. However, the makers have now postponed the release of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow due to the coronavirus crisis. The new release date has not yet been announced.

Black Widow to release on Disney+?

Marvel also has a lot of news superhero series planned for this year set to release on Disney+. Fans are now speculating if the makers will release Black Widow on the Disney+ platform as well. Actor David Harbour has definitely given green light for that to happen and has said that he would want it to happen. David Harbour plays the character of Natasha Romanov's father, Red Guardian.

Recently during an Instagram live session, the Stranger Things star mentioned that if Black Widow releases on Disney+ too, he would watch it for sure. He said that he is very much looking forward to watching the film if they are ever able to release it. He added that he would love to watch that movie since he has not seen it. He shared that he watched some stuff in ADR and that it looks really good.

David Harbour also said that he is very excited about Black Widow and added that he was there when they were shooting it. He further said that he would love to see it and would even watch it on Disney+. After David's statement, it took no time for the fans to start speculating if the Black Widow makers are planning on releasing the film on the OTT platform.

