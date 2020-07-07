David Schwimmer Awaits 'Friends' Reunion Shoot; Expects 'surreal' Experience On Old Sets

The much anticipated Friends reunion special has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and even so, the craze for the show among die-hard fans is unending. David Schwimmer, who played the geeky paleontology professor Ross Geller in the hit sitcom, recently spoke to a leading international daily and revealed that he is most excited for meeting the other cast member of the show in the same setting as the one they shot in for 10 years. He added that shooting in the original sets is going to be 'surreal'.

Schwimmer said that he is excited to shoot for the reunion special and hopes it to be 'a meaningful experience' as actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry will all join him at their old 'hangout' place. The actors were set to star in the unscripted reunion but HBO Max had to delay the episode due to the pandemic. HBO Max content head Sarah Aubrey recently spoke about the upcoming Friends Reunion and how it is affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Informing fans about the delay, HBO Max had earlier shared a statement, "The cast and producers are all very excited to go into production, as this will be the first time since the show ended that the whole cast will be together, and on the original sets to reminisce. There are loads of great surprises in store and lots of rare behind-the-scenes footage they are eager to share. We will keep you informed as plans solidify and once we have a firm premiere date."

Meanwhile, David Schwimmer, who will be seen in the upcoming comedy-drama Intelligence along with comedian Nick Mohammad, had spoken to an entertainment portal earlier and recalled the ten year run of the iconic TV sitcom and revealed that he had been typecasted during and post the show which led to a lot of creative frustration as an actor. The actor is synonymous with his Friends character of the geeky paleontology professor Ross Geller and had been pigeonholed in the sitcom genre even after the series ended.

