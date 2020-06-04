'Friends' Actor David Schwimmer & His Ex-wife Zoe Buckman In 'Black Lives Matter' Protest

Hollywood celebrities have been raising their voice against the tragic death of George Floyd and the latest stars to join the club are former couple David Schwimmer and Zoe Buckman. David Schwimmer took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from the protests, which features the actor and his ex-wife protesting against racial violence. Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | David Schwimmer Defends 'Friends' Against Millennials; Argues How It Was Ahead-of-its-time

The picture features David and Zoe donning a mask while holding white flowers. With the picture shared, David mentioned that he and Zoe are advocates of social injustice and marched in honour of the countless black lives lost to racial violence. Take a look at the actor’s whole statement:

“Yesterday at the Protest & Vigil, downtown NY. We're no longer a couple, but @zoebuckman and I are parents of a nine-year-old, and fellow advocates for social justice and reform. We marched in honour of the countless black lives lost to racial violence; to oppose the institutional racism and systemic bias against marginalized communities; to show our love for, and solidarity with, our family members, colleagues and friends of colour; because we are angry and appalled by the shocking indifference of our President; and to demand a better future for our children. ALL of our children. It is not enough to be opposed to racism. We must be actively opposed to it.”

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Was Secretly Dating David Schwimmer During 'Friends': Reports

Mass Protests in United States

Mass protests have broken out in several locations across the United States as thousands of peoples vocalised their pain in the light of George Floyd's tragic death in Minneapolis. Considering the tense situation, US President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy military troops in towns and cities where local officials have failed to stop the violence, looting and vandalism that have accompanied protests.

Also Read | David Schwimmer Suggests Making An All-Black Or All-Asian 'Friends' Reboot; Details Inside

George Floyd's death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Was Secretly Dating David Schwimmer During 'Friends': Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.