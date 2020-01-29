David Schwimmer Suggests Making An All-Black Or All-Asian 'Friends' Reboot; Details Inside

Actor and Friends star David Schwimmer was recently seen on an interview with a leading daily where he suggested a few ideas for how to revive the still super-popular Friends. The hit show aired from 1994 to 2004 and starred David Schwimmer along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc in lead roles.

David Schwimmer shares his idea for Friends reboot

While speaking at the interview, David Schwimmer suggested that the cast of the show needs to get more diverse so that more people can relate to it. Schwimmer suggested that the new version of friends should have an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends cast if the show is revised.

While promoting this, Schwimmer also added that his character Ross was seen dating women of diverse backgrounds. The actor added that he dated Julie an Asian girl who is played by Lauren Tom. He also spoke about Charlie Wheeler, his African American girlfriend played by Aisha Tyler.

David Schwimmer also expressed that while he was on the show, he did everything he could to address the issue of diversity. He also added that is why Ross dated women from diverse backgrounds. Schwimmer also added that he was privileged to be born as a heterosexual white male who got a good education but he had seen his mother fighting for the rights of women as she was a lawyer. The actor said that he felt a sense of responsibility and did not want to abuse the power he had.

