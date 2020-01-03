David Schwimmer's 'Intelligence' To Release In 2020; Here's All You Need To Know

David Schwimmer's upcoming television series, Intelligence is set to premiere on February 18, 2020. David Schwimmer's memorable character Ross Gellar, the goofy palaeontology professor from F.R.I.E.N.D.S will be seen playing a radical and cocky spy. Intelligence is about a maverick American intelligence agent and a hapless British computer analyst.

Recently, the sitcom star tweeted introducing his upcoming appearance at Sky One comedy. Schwimmer tweeted about Intelligence‘s launch, releasing a sneak peek of his NSA officer character and his inept counterpart Nick Mohammed. Mohammed is also serving as series writer. On the occasion of GCHQ completing 100 years of establishment, David also shared another sneak peek video from the show. Have a look.

Good morning! #Intelligence airs 18 Feb on @SkyOne and @NOWTV. Here's a totally candid shot of me and @nickmohammed looking perfectly comfortable about it. 😆 pic.twitter.com/FWAk9lCvdT — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) November 18, 2019

What is Intelligence about?

Intelligence is an office comedy show with a different twist, following two mismatched workers in Cheltenham’s Government Communication Headquarters (GCHQ). When David Schwimmer’s maverick, power-hungry NSA agent comes over from the US, he teams up with bumbling computer analyst Joseph as part of a newly-formed team to combat cybercrime.

Expect all the usual workplace comedy tropes, mixed in with some Johnny English-Esque spy parody led by a talented comedy double act. The show is produced by David Schwimmer along with Mohammed and Nerys Evans.

The cast and crew of Intelligence recently did an interview with an international daily, where they were seen talking about the show. David Schwimmer said that he thinks the audience will find the show as one of the best TV comedies made in the last two hundred years.

Further talking about the show, Nick Mohammed said that David is most well-known for his dramatic roles and that it was nice to see him finally have a go at comedy. The writer also hoped that it will lead to more of this quality.

