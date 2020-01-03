'Friends' No Longer Available On Netflix, Fans Call It 'bad Start To 2020'

The iconic hit series Friends has officially been removed from the online streaming service leaving many of its viewers annoyed and some of the binge-watchers have started complaining. The series has stopped streaming on Netflix from December 31 and will stream on WarnerMedia's new streaming platform, HBO Max, in the spring of 2020. But fortunately, the viewers of some countries excluding US still have a chance to find the show on Netflix. Some fans have identified that the show is still on platform like in Norway and the Philippines.

Netizens' reactions on Twitter

Lets take a look at how viewers reacted after the show was removed.

Happy New Year to everyone except the person who had the idea to take Friends off of Netflix — Molly O’Connor (@mol_oconnor) January 1, 2020

really bad start to 2020 when i woke up at 5:42am and they already took friends off of netflix. frick. — sophie temple (@sophietemple1) January 1, 2020

Starting off the new year badly because @netflix wants to decide to remove Friends, specifically as I’m in the middle of watching... 😪 — DaisyyMichelle 🅙 (@Daisyy_Michelle) January 1, 2020

BY THE WAY FRIENDS IS STILL ON NETFLIX PHILIPPINES LIKE YESSS BEST NEW YEAR GIFT EVER https://t.co/WbLCzDZp99 — Edison Lacea🌹 (@edisonlacea) January 1, 2020

It’s 2020 and FRIENDS is still on Netflix, thank you Norway — Hedda (@FanistonGirl) January 1, 2020

Why did Netflix remove Friends?

It is common to see Netflix remove and add different shows and films each month, still, Friends is one of the higher-profile shows to be removed from their platform. Netflix knew that this would be a blow to the show’s fans so it announced the departure way back in July. Like other shows, the American sitcom will be available on a different streaming service, HBO Max, in 2020. Not only Friends but other popular shows likeThe Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, and even Sesame Street will be available on the same streaming platform.

