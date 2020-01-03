'Friends' Baby Emma Finally Responds To Chandler's Joke About 2020

Noelle Sheldon, the actor who played baby Emma in the famous American sitcom Friends has responded to one of Chandler's jokes dating back to a 2003 episode. In the season 10 episode 'The One with the Cake', Monica and Chandler recorded a hilarious 18th birthday message for Ross and Rachel's sleeping baby daughter Emma, wherein annoyed Chandler says, “It's the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?”, further Monica adds, “We're Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way – you may not recognise us because we haven't spoken to your parents in 17 years”.

Now that it's 2020, the grown-up-actor, alone with her twin sister Cali Sheldon, has responded to the joke an Instagram post. She uploaded a photo of herself holding up a Central Perk mug on January 1, 2020, with a caption, “Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. My poorly done photoshop)”. She further also added, “Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends and laughter”.

READ: Best Monica Geller Moments From 'Friends' That Prove She Is Just Adorable

Fans disappointed after Netflix removed 'Friends'

While Sheldon joked about a 2003 episode, most of the fans were left disappointed after Netflix stopped streaming the sitcom. 31st December was the last day of the year 2019 to stream Friends on Netflix in the United States. It is common to see Netflix remove and add different shows and films each month, still, Friends is one of the higher-profile shows to be removed from their platform. Netflix knew that this would be a blow to the show’s fans so it announced the departure way back in July. However, like other shows, the American sitcom will be available on a different streaming service, HBO Max, in 2020.

READ: 'Friends' Theme Songwriter Allee Willis Dies Aged 72

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye.



We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕ — Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019

I swear to god and everything holy if you get rid of friends and the office you can kiss my $12 a month goodbye. The ball is in your court pic.twitter.com/VU675AD7nA — Max (@montana_max29) July 9, 2019

READ: FRIENDS Most Memorable New Year Holiday Episodes That You Must Watch

READ: Friends: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Sitcom After It Stops Streaming On Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.