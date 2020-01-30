Kaziranga National Park, Mahabodhi Temple & Other Places In 'Dekho Apna Desh' Campaign

The Tourism Ministry of India has come up with an innovative drive. They have declared to fund all those who travel to the 15 destinations laid down by them within the country in a year. This is called the Dekho Apna Desh campaign which will go on till 2022. The condition reportedly laid down by the Ministry is that the individual who is being funded should travel out his state.

Places to visit under Dekho Apna Desh campaign

Kaziranga National Park- Kaziranga National Park is situated in the State of Assam. It is a World Heritage Site as declared by UNESCO. The national park is famous for its one-horned rhinoceros.

Mahabodhi Temple- Mahabodhi Temple is touted to be the place where Gautam Buddha received enlightenment. It is situated within the complex of Bodh Gaya in Bihar.

Kumarakom - Kumarakom is popular for its backwaters and bird sanctuary. It is situated near the city of Kottayam in Kerala.

Mahabalipuram- famous for its rock-cut temples, Mahabalipuram was built by the Pallava kings of South. It is located near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Hampi - Hampi is famous for the ruins of the Vijaynagara kingdom and is located near Bengaluru in Karnataka. Recently it has turned into one of the most popular hippie destinations of India.

Humayun's Tomb - Located in the capital city Delhi, Humayun's Tomb is the resting place of the second Mughal emperor, Humayun, Akbar's father. This monument is also considered to be the inspiration for Taj Mahal.

Amer Fort - Amer Fort is located in the city of Jaipur on the Aravalli hills in Rajasthan. It is famous for the beautiful and majestic Amer Fort built by Maharaja Man Singh I under the instruction of Akbar.

Colva - Colva is a coastal village located in South Goa. It has a number of tourist destinations like the Colva beach, Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Burnzam Ghor and many more.

Somnath Temple - Somnath Temple is located in Gujrat in the city of Somnath. This temple is one of the 12 jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva.

Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri - Located in Angra, Uttar Pradesh both of these monuments are popular among tourists. Taj Mahal is one of the Seven Wonders of the World while Fatehpur Sikri was Akbar's capital.

Ajanta Ellora - Ajanta Ellora is a cave situated near Aurangabad in the state of Maharashtra. It is famous for the 34 caves and a temple called Kailasa Temple, all of which have been declared World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Red Fort and Qutub Minar - Both of these monuments are located in the capital city of Delhi. While one had been built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and the other by the Slave dynasty.

Dholavira - Dholvira is situated near Kutch in Gujrat. It has been declared as an archaeological site.

Khajuraho - Khajuraho is located in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. It is famous for its group of temples dedicated to Hindu gods as well as Mahavir.

- Khajuraho is located in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. It is famous for its group of temples dedicated to Hindu gods as well as Mahavir. Konark Sun Temple - Konark Sun Temple is located near the city of Bhubaneshwar in Orissa. It is also known as the ‘Black Pagoda’ and was built during the reign of King Narasimhadeva I.

