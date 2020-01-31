Things To Do In Finland: Places To Visit In This City Of Neo-classic Architecture

The capital of Finland, Helinski was found in the 16th century. The city though took shape in the 1800s. This was back when the Russians laid out in Helsinki along with similar lines to St Petersburg with its streets and neo-classical mansion. If you happen to visit this place, here is a list of things to do and places to visit in Helsinki.

Pic/Shutterstock

Things to do in Helsinki, Finland

Suomenlinna

From Kauppatori, board a ferry and in a few minutes, you will be on one of the most amazing man-made places in Scandinavia. Suomenlinna is a giant maritime fortress spread across seven islands. It was built by the Swedes in the 1800s to defend their eastern territories. The Russians took over in the 19the century but nothing has changed in Suomenlinna.

Helsinki Cathedral

Helsinki’s most attractive monument is the Helsinki cathedral, a whitewashed neoclassical cathedral. It has a tall green dome that soars up the Helsinki city space and during the night it looks like a beacon. It was built in the 19th century and as called St. Nicholas Cathedral.

Temppeliaukio Church

Let alone Finland but there are not many churches like Temppeliaukio in the world. This church was the result of the post-war design competition won by the Suomalainen brothers and was inaugurated in 1969. The building is partly underground and has been hewn from the bedrock. Every piece of decoration and furniture inside this church is designed by the architects which make it so incredible.

Seusaari island

Just a few kilometers away towards the north of the city center is an open-air museum that has a collection of typical Finnish buildings from around the city. This museum is open all summer and the guides will take you around the museum and tell you the history over the last 400 years.

Old Market Hall

The Old Market Hall is open from Monday to Saturday and is near water in Etelaranta and has been around since 1889. Before 1889, there were no permanent buildings for Helsinki markets and they used to be in open-air squares. Try the fresh produce of meat, fish, fruit and Finnish cakes in the market.

