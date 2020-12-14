DC Comics Confirms Person Of Color Will Don Batman Cape, Reveals 'surprise Variant Cover'

DC Comics made an announcement stating that the New Batman in their comic’s book series will be a person of colour. It was also reported that the new comic book series will be written by 12 Years a Slave writer John Ridley. The art for the comic book will be handled by Nick Derington and Laura Braga. The story of the comic book is expected to take place in a futuristic Gotham City which has been controlled by the villous Magistrate. The story will feature the death of Batman in that particular universe. Thus, a new Batman will rise to bring order back into the city.

A New Batman for DC Comics

Also Read | 'The Batman' Spinoff Series On HBO Max Losses Showrunner Terence Winter

Also Read | Ava DuVernay Developing 'Naomi' Series At The CW

It was also revealed by the portal that Batman will now be played by Tim Fox, who is the son of Lucius Fox. When Bruce Wayne donned the cape and cowl and became The Batman, Lucius Fox was among the pivotal members who helped him with major upgrades for his suit and other weaponry. Lucius has also been pivotal for the Wayne Enterprises as he manages the company in the absence of Bruce Wayne.

Thus, after the death of Bruce Wayne as Batman, Tim will take up the mantle of the caped crusader in the comics. The writer Riley spoke to the news portal a while back and revealed that his children are especially genuinely excited for his new work. He tells the news portal that his children appreciate the work he does, however, he is aware that content-heavy films like 12 years a slave can be a bit too much on them.

Also Read | 'It's A Helluva Lotta Fun!': DC To Return With Mini-series 'Challenge Of The Super Sons'

He added that he understands why they would pick Black Panther over 12 years a slave and thus upon finding out that he will be writing the new Batman, his children were quite excited. Ridley further stated that the next Batman will be a person of colour and people can have opinions on that, but he is sure that his audience will love it. Tim Fox as a character first appeared in the 1979 Batman comic. In the most recent storyline, he has come back and the story picks up from the time Lucius inherits the Wayne fortune along with the technology. Thus, fans are now excited to know how the story will progress forward with the new Batman at the helm.

Also Read | Bronze Batman Statue Unveiled In Las Vegas County Inspired By Jim Lee’s DC Comics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.