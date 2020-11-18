'The Batman' Spinoff Series On HBO Max Losses Showrunner Terence Winter

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman is an upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie, currently under filming in Chicago, the United States of America. A few months ago, a spinoff television series was announced for HBO Max. Now the development on the show is under threat as a lead showrunner has exited the project.

'The Batman' HBO max spinoff series losses showrunner Terence Winter

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Terence Winter has departed from The Batman spinoff series due to creative differences. He was in line to write and executively produce the upcoming HBO max series. Warner Bros. Television is now going to find a new person to head the project.

Terence Winter leaving the Gotham Police Department focused show is said to be a significant loss. He has a prodigious track record for working on expansive, gritty crime dramas such as Boardwalk Empire and The Sopranos. When the project was announced around five months ago, Matt Reeves said that working with the “incredibly talented” Winter was “an absolute dream” for him.

The upcoming show will be set in the world Matt Reeves is creating for The Batman feature film. It will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms. The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham.

This marks the first television project for Reeves under his recently announced overall deal with the Warner Bros. Television Group. It is said to be a prequel to the movie. Jeffrey Wright is expected to return as Commissioner James Gordon, with a few members from The Batman movie cast also making an appearance, even Robert Pattinson might be seen as Bruce Wayne.

The Gotham Police Department focused show is one of the projects currently in development at HBO Max. The streamer is heavily leaning into the DC Comics IP controlled by parent company WarnerMedia. The upcoming series includes Peacemaker starring John Cena as his The Suicide Squad character with James Gunn as writer and director. J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot Productions are developing a Justice League Dark series for the streaming platform. Green Lantern show centred on several superheroes of the group is also in making.

