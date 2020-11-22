Bronze Batman Statue Unveiled In Las Vegas County Inspired By Jim Lee’s DC Comics

A gigantic 7 and a half foot tall bronze Batman statue was unveiled by authorities in Burbank on the AMC Walkway on November 21 leaving residents and passersby in the town situated in Los Angeles County awestruck. Designed by acclaimed sculptor Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra, the statue takes after Jim Lee’s DC comics fictional hero 'Dark Knight' and was crafted to perfection by the American Fine Arts Foundry and Fabrication. The city officials took to Burbank’s official Twitter handle to give a glimpse of the Batman, hoping, that the town attracts fans and gives recognition to the Entertainment hub of the city. The 600-pound bronze statue will be a “selfie spot” for residents as the project was done in collaboration with Hollywood’s Warner Bros. and DC comics.

Batman, the iconic DC Super Hero, is in Burbank so pay him a visit the next time you’re in Downtown Burbank. Learn more about the Batman Statue, funded by Visit Burbank, here https://t.co/ButaZi42Ad



Watch the Virtual Unveiling here: https://t.co/SVt9shDNDP pic.twitter.com/oC0yiPCdUV — City of Burbank (@BurbankCA) November 21, 2020

“Now Batman has found another amazing home here in the heart of Burbank, the city in which so many of his stories have been created, animated, filmed, and brought to life,” Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee said in a live-streamed video shared by the officials. “I’m honored that this beautiful, larger-than-life statue of Batman is based on one of the iconic poses from a story I drew called Batman Hush”, Lee added. Meanwhile, the President of Warner Bros, Global Brands and Experiences, Pam Lifford said that the statue’s concept is synonymous with the Batman character. “Batman is one of the world’s most iconic characters, standing for justice, strength and fearlessness,” Lifford said.

Mayor encourages to 'pay Batman a visit'

Burbank Mayor Sharon Springer encouraged fans and Batman lovers worldwide to “pay him a visit the next time you’re in Downtown Burbank.” Hush is a DC comic published in the Batman series that ran from issues608 to 619 between October 2002 and September 2003. The Hollywood movie adaptation featuring Batman is cast by Bruce Wayne, whose vigilante name is 'The Dark Knight'. The comic is titled after the antagonist named Hush produced by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair who attempts to kill Batman.

Batman expands his base of operations to Burbank, CA! Thank you to Doug Prinzivalli from my team for shepherding this project from start to install, sculptor Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra and @VisitBurbankUSA for making this a reality! Virtual induction 👉https://t.co/l7XAHzSZL3 pic.twitter.com/9I6zsprArA — Jim Lee (@JimLee) November 21, 2020

