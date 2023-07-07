Deadpool 3: First Look Of Ryan Reynolds In New Costume From London Set Goes Viral | Photos

Five years after the release of Deadpool 2, the third installment of the movie is in the works. Ryan Reynolds will be reprising his role of Wade Wilson aka Deadpool in the movie. The actor was spotted filming for Deadpool 3 in London, earlier this week.

3 things you need to know

Deadpool 3 is directed by Free Guy famed Shawn Levy.

This will be the first installment in the series that is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film is slated to release next year as part of MCU’s Phase Five.

Ryan Reynolds debuts new superhero suit for Deadpool 3

Ryan was seen shooting earlier this week in London while wearing Deadpool's recognisable red and black outfit. He seemed to be filming a car collision in the woods. Fans immediately noticed that the suit in the forthcoming film is a little bit different from the ones in the prior two films. The character's new costume had some golden/bronze motifs on the gloves and suit. Additionally, the colour of his suit appeared brighter than before.

(Ryan Reynolds on the set of Deadpool 3 | Image: Twitter)

(New golden/bronze addition on the gloves in new Deadpool costume | Image: Twitter)

Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman, who is reprising his legendary role as Wolverine, will work with Ryan once more for the third installment of the Deadpool franchise. The actor retired from the role of Wolverine after the movie Logan, but it is reported that Ryan convinced him to play the part once again. The two were previously seen together in the 2019 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

It was also announced that Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams will be seen in the movie in the role of Dopinder and Blind Al. Deadpool 3 began production in May despite the ongoing writers' strike. Before taking on a different incarnation in the Deadpool film series, Ryan made his screen debut as Wade in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).

Wade was then known as Weapon XI rather than Deadpool. He originally portrayed the character in Deadpool (2016), then he returned for Deadpool 2 (2018), before making an appearance in the third installment, which is slated to release next year.