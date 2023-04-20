Deadpool 3 To Reinvent Hugh Jackman's Wolverine? Ryan Reynolds Drops Major Hint

The makers of Deadpool 3 shared some interesting news about the film, in relation to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine return. The makers have come forward to assure fans that Wolverine's presence in Deadpool 3 will not disrupt the character's much-loved journey from X-Men in 2000 to Logan in 2017. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are all set to reprise their popular roles of Wolverine and Deadpool in the third installment to the superhero series.

Ryan Reynolds spills the beans on Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have shared great camaraderie over the years. The two are now all set to star together in Deadpool 3 as Wolverine and Deadpool respectively. The actors have been extremely tight-lipped about the details of the upcoming film but Reynolds seems to have given some information away to bring some relief to the fans.

The Free Guy star has assured fans that the Wolverine they will see Jackman play in Deadpool 3 will be very different from the Wolverine they know. He also commented on how the two longtime friends have been wanting to make this collaboration possible for decades. He also mused on the fact that the collaboration finally materialising is actually "the perfect time". Ryan said, "It diverges greatly from Jackson's previous Wolverine. We've wanted to do this for decades...its weirdly the perfect time."

More on the Reynolds-Jackman collaboration

Ryan Reynolds shared how he was personally invested in getting Hugh Jackman back into the skin of Wolverine. He recalled "pestering (Jackman) like a gnat", about the same. Reflecting on the desire materialising in the present, the actor reflected on how he is a big believer in timing, hard work and luck working together to make this possible. Calling the timing right, Ryan said, "I think (Jackman) was ready. I think he was excited."

Why Hugh Jackman agreed to return as Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds revealed the probable reason behind Hugh Jackman agreeing to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The actor suggested that the character arc for Wolverine that was pitched to Jackman was quite a "divergence" from the character he has known and played so far. So, essentially, the experience would be much like playing a new role. Ryan affirmed that this is what excited Jackman enough to want to step into the role of Wolverine once again.