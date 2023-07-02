Deadpool 3 To Bring Back This Popular Marvel Cinematic Universe Character?

Deadpool 3 is set to be a multiversal epic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is expected to bring back a lot of characters from the Fox X-Men franchise. Hugh Jackman, who announced in 2019 that he is bidding adieu to the role of Wolverine, is making a comeback. Moreover, Batman actor Ben Affleck was also seen visiting the film’s shoot. He is expected to reprise his role as Daredevil. He played the character in the 2003 film of the same name. Now, there are reports suggesting that the film might have a connection with Doctor Strange 2.

What's cooking?

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness was released in May 2022 and came from director Sam Raimi, who famously directed the Spider-Man trilogy. It introduced a set of different universes. One of them was explored, and had several counterparts to key Marvel characters. Variants of Professor X, Captain Marvel, Blackbolt and others were shown in the film.

Elizabeth Olsen, who has played the role of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the MCU since 2015, concluded her journey at the end of the film. Maximoff had seemingly sacrificed herself. However, Deadpool 3 might have a way to bring her back.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2 (Image: MarvelStudios/Twitter)

Who’s saying what?

Reports are circulating on social media that Wanda Maximoff will return in Deadpool 3. The initial report comes from Alex P., who is a popular source for MCU-related information. He said that Maximoff will have an appearance in Deadpool 3. However, he also mentioned that the WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, too will feature Wanda.

In Doctor Strange 2, there were two versions of the Scarlet Witch. While the first one was from the original universe (Earth-616), the other one was in an alternate universe (Earth-838). Earth-838 is also expected to be heavily explored in the film.

Deadpool 3 has previously been said to have connections with Loki Season 1's Time Variance Authority as well. The rumours can only be confirmed only next year when Deadpool 3 releases in theatres on May 3, 2024.