Deadpool 3 Likely To Feature This Former DCEU Star As A Superhero

Deadpool 3 is Marvel Cinematic Universe’s one of the most anticipated films. Ryan Reynolds is returning to play Deadpool once again, and it’s already confirmed that actor Hugh Jackman will be playing the role of Wolverine after receiving a spiritual farewell with Logan (2019). However, another unexpected star from the DC universe might make it into the mix soon.

What’s cooking?

Deadpool 3 first came into production in November 2016 by 20th Century Fox. However, the process was paused after Disney acquired the company and integrated Deadpool 3 into Marvel Studios. In November 2020, a script was penned by the Molyneux sisters, which was then re-written by the original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

(Ryan Reynolds is set to appear as Deadpool in the third installment | Image: MarvelStudios)

Later on, actor Ryan Reynolds himself announced that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. However, reports also came in that other stars from the original Bryan Singer X-Men trilogy will also appear in the film, particularly James Marsden as Cyclops, Halle Berry as Storm and Fame Janssen as Jean Grey. It is now rumoured that Ben Affleck will be returning as Daredevil in the film.

Who is saying what?

As per a Twitter user, Affleck was spotted on the set of Deadpool 3. The principal photography for the film occurred in England in May. As Deadpool 3 is said to be a multiverse film, Marvel might have plans to include actors who played superheroes in the pre-MCU era.

(Ben Affleck played the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in several DCU films | Image: WarnerBros/Twitter)

Moreover, Ben Affleck has just concluded his DCU run as Batman, which lasted over the course of 7 years. He made his debut in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Appearing in several films, he was last seen in The Flash, where he plays the caped crusader in the first half of the film.

Meanwhile...

The Daredevil series featuring actor Charlie Cox is also in the works within MCU. First debuting in Netflix's Daredevil series as the titular superhero, Cox was later brought back into the Marvel Studios fold with Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2022, and gave a full appearance in She-Hulk. The actor is currently busy with the development of Daredevil: Born Again, which will release in 2024.

[Ben Affleck as the titular superhero in Daredevil (2003) | Image: Twitter]

Ben Affleck played the superhero in Daredevil, which was released in 2003. While side projects regarding the same were later released, no follow-ups to the film were made. If Affleck is to return to the film, it will be a full-circle moment for him.