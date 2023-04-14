Deadpool 3: Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic Reprise Roles In Ryan Reynolds Starrer

Deadpool 3 is the third installment of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. It is now being reported that Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic will reprise their roles as Vanessa and Colossus respectively. It was previously announced that Hugh Jackman will also return as Wolverine for the Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 keeps getting bigger with the addition of each cast member. Fans of the movie wait in anticipation for it to go on floors. Ryan Reynolds will star as the protagonist playing the titular character in the movie. As per a report by Deadline, Morena Baccarin has been roped in to play the role of Vanessa, Deadpool’s fiance. Stefan Kapicic also stars in the film in the role of X-Men member Colossus. Both Morena and Stefan are reprising their roles from the first two installments of the Deadpool series. Morena confirmed the news by posting a still from the movie on her Instagram with the caption, “I said yes”.

Other characters returning to Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman will also star in the third installment of the Deadpool movie. He will play the character of Wolverine, once again after a hiatus of 5 years. The actor retired from the role of Wolverine after the movie Logan, but it is reported that Ryan convinced him to play the part once again. Ryan Reynolds also announced that Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams will be seen in the movie in the role of Dopinder and Blind Al.

About Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 is part of the celebrated Deadpool franchise by Marvel Studios. The previous film in the series has been commercial and critical blockbusters. Shawn Levy is the director of the movie. Zeb Wells, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese are working on the script while Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Feige, and Shawn Levy are backing the project.