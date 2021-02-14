'Deadpool' Turns 5: Ryan Reynolds Shares 'lost' Fan Letter, Gives 'best Advice' He Got

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds celebrated the fifth anniversary of his superhero franchise Deadpool by sharing a "lost" fan letter. The 44-year-old actor, who plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero, shared the letter dated March 10, 2016, penned by a fan named Hunter.

"Five years later, I'm still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly," Reynolds' wrote alongside photos of two letters typed on paper: one from Hunter and a reply from him, also dated March 2016.

In the letter, addressed to "Dear Mr. Deadpool", Hunter asks for advice on being more bada** like you." In his response, Reynolds said "Commit to one thing. For me, it's acting." The Canadian actor added that acting and I are like Tom Brady and New England: together forever.

The first Deadpool movie, produced by 20th Century Fox, came out in 2016. The film was a huge success and was followed by a sequel in 2018. Deadpool was one of the few Marvel comic characters not owned by Disney, but after Fox's merger with the industry giant, it has become a Marvel Studios property.

A third Deadpool movie is in the works with Emmy winning duo Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux attached to write the film.

In a recent interview with Collider, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gave an update on Deadpool 3 in MCU. He said that the movie will be rated R and they are working on a script right now with Ryan Reynolds overseeing the script, but it will not be filming this year, 2021.

The Marvel boss stated that Reynolds is a “very busy, very successful” actor. He mentioned that the studios have got a number of things they have already announced that they now have to make, but it is exciting for Deadpool 3 to have begun. Feige asserted that it is a very different type of character in the MCU, and Reynolds is a “force of nature,” which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.

Deadpool 3 cast lead Ryan Reynolds also responded to the news in his own witty manner. He tweeted that he showed Feige Spider-Man 1 and 2, telling him that it was Deadpool 1 and 2.

