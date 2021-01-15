Stefan Kapicic And Ryan Reynolds Confirm 'Deadpool 3' Rumours? See Tweet

Recently, Marve Studios President, Kevin Feige had shared a new update about the upcoming film Deadpool 3. He has confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe and it will be rated R. The Colossus actor, Stefan Kapicic and the Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds reacted to Feige's announcement on Twitter.

Good news! Kevin Feige confirms 'Deadpool 3' will be an MCU movie AND will be rated R! But you're going to have to wait a bit to see it. https://t.co/CiOvWCATF9 — Collider (@Collider) January 11, 2021

Also read: R-rated 'Deadpool 3' In Works For The MCU With Ryan Reynolds, Confirms Kevin Feige

Stefan Kapicic played the role of Colossus in Deadpool and Deadpool 2. He took to Twitter and reacted on the announcement only with a smiling sunglasses emoji. Ryan Reynolds also reacted by joking that to get the third movie made, he had shown them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them that it was Deadpool 1 & 2.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' 'The Adam Project' Child Co-star Recites 'Deadpool 2' NSFW Monologue; WATCH

Full disclosure: I showed them Spiderman 1 & 2 and told them it was Deadpool 1 & 2. #Deadpool3 https://t.co/N0IGDbpBK0 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 11, 2021

According to The Direct, In an earlier press event that was held in London, Stefan spoke about the potential future of the Deadpool franchise under Disney while it was still in the process of buying Fox.

He said, “We’ll see. You know those are the questions we cannot answer because we don’t know what is going to happen. But you know, Deadpool is such a successful franchise, so whoever takes over, I don’t think they’re going to change anything – and I don’t it that to be changed because you know Deadpool is Deadpool. It needs to stay R-Rated. You don’t want to destroy something that created so much money and first of all, you need to satisfy fans. So if they make that mistake, they’re going to need to fight dirty.”

Hence, it could be that Stefan’s emoji response to the news was due to this information reaffirming his assertion of Deadpool remaining an R-Rated franchise under Disney.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' Much Awaited 'Deadpool 3' Release Date; What To Expect From The Film

While speaking of Deadpool 3, Feige told Collider that, "It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now, It will not be this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Also read: 'Deadpool 3' Ropes In Wendy Molyneux And Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin As Writers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.