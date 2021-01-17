Remember When Ryan Reynolds' Described How He Was Associated To Deadpool For 10 Years?

Ryan Reynolds' film Deadpool released in 2016 and ever since then, he is associated closely with his character. Ryan Reynolds had mentioned in an interview that the film was like an on and off relationship. Read further ahead to know how the actor described the 10 years he put in making the film.

Ryan Reynolds' explained how he was associated with Deadpool for over a decade

In an interview with Los Angeles Times in 2016, Ryan Reynolds' spoke about his film Deadpool. He was approached in 2005 by Avi Arad who ran Marvel studios back then. They were supposed to make the film with the screenwriter of the Dark Knight trilogy David Goyer and several others from the crew. However, Fox started handling Marvel and soon the project was kept on a halt.

He finally got a chance to play Deadpool in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. He said that film was supposed to an introduction to his character for his standalone film that would release later. But just like the fans, Ryan did not like how the character was portrayed as an anti-hero but still decided to go ahead with the film. He had mentioned that the standalone film Deadpool was taken out of the radar for a few years. He went on to do DC's character Green Lantern which was a commercial failure.

Ryan added that the relation with the film felt like an on and off relationship with sleepless nights. However, he added that it ended into a sweet wedding. In 2014, Ryan accidentally leaked small test footage of the film. He later told that it wasn't a part of the movie and that wasn't how the character would look. The fanbase Ryan Reynolds' video created made the makers realised that the character is in a lot of demand and they should finally start with the project. Soon after 21st Century Fox studios gave a green signal to the film and the film was finally shot and released.

Ryan also mentioned that he was never a comic book fan. He stayed in Vancouver and they did not share comic books among kids in those days. However, he mentioned that when he was offered the film, he made efforts to read the entire comic book to understand the character. He added that Deadpool never took himself seriously and would always do something different than the rest of the heroes.

