Death On The Nile Trailer Features French And Saunders, Fans Say 'On Board'

The makers of Death On The Nile dropped the film's trailer on August 19. The trailer has received a good response from the audience and social media has been buzzing with reactions to it. Along with a glimpse of actor Ali Fazal, the trailer also features an appearance from British comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.

Death On The Nile features French and Saunders, fans react

With the trailer featuring a miss-if-you-blink cameo of the two, fans were quite ecstatic to see them. Fans could not keep calm over the reunion of the two and quickly took to their social media to express their joy over the same. As some were happy to see them together, others suggested comic theories of the entire film being a sketch by the two.

Wouldn’t it be great if the entire new #deathonthenile were just a French & Saunders sketch? pic.twitter.com/hoTx9sUSll — Patrick Heidmann (@patrickheidmann) August 19, 2020

LIVING for the upcoming French & Saunders reunion in this #DeathOnTheNile movie. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eFVx5O0ni2 — Matt Polidoro (@Polidorable) August 19, 2020

The duo is more popularly known as French and Saunders due to their comedy skit show with the same title. The two performed sketches about a satire on British life and parodies on box-office hit movies. The duo has a huge fan following and are very well known for comedy.

OMG @Dawn_French and @ferrifrump in the next installment of Poirot. I literally have goose bumps 🤩😍 #FrenchAndSaunders returns in a #Poirot feature film.



https://t.co/B6Zt8rdmnB — Robert Foster (@ruddynora) August 19, 2020

Continuing to be ecstatic about French and Saunders, many users also lauded the makers' choice for the rest of the cast as well. Also talking about the earlier version of the film, one user wrote, "This is some cast. Plus a French & Saunders reunion. If everyone is playing who I think they are, it’s well suited. This is a great book & the 1978 & 2004 film versions are pretty solid. Let’s see how this one turns out. #DeathOnTheNile". Many users thought that bringing French and Saunders was a 'genius' step.

This is an impressive cast in many ways (Shuri! Wonder Woman!) yet it also reunites French & Saunders, which frankly is genius and I trust much fun & mischief will be had... @ferrifrump @Dawn_French #DeathontheNile https://t.co/vbqLa5ni5N — Natalie Jamieson (@Nat_Jamieson) October 1, 2019

About Death On The Nile

Death On The Nile is based on the popular novel of the same name written by Agatha Christie. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film is headed for an October 2020 release. It stars Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal, Emma Mackey, Kenneth Branagh, and Letitia Wright and more. The plot of the film features Detective Poirot investigating the murder of a young heiress on a cruise ship in the Nile river. The book was earlier made into a film in 1978 and was directed by John Guillermin.

