"Sets Of Death On The Nile Felt Like Olympics Due To Diverse Culture," Says Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal became an international name after he appeared in the movie Victoria and Abdul in the year 2017. The actor is all set to appear in his next Hollywood project. He is a part of the movie Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Ali Fazal shares his experience

According to an article in a leading daily, Ali Fazal has shot for Death on the Nile for three months. The actor revealed that he has learnt a lot during the shoot. He also shared that he has understood more about the actor's profession.

The Fukrey actor talked about how the West is at a nascent stage in his career. He said that he is learning with each passing day and growing after each project. Ali Fazal revealed that the sets of Death on the Nile gave him a positive and progressive experience to him.

He also talked about how one learns a lot of things when they spend time with people who are masters in their craft. He spoke about how he was humbled by the experience. He further added that actors in today's world are not only transitioning but also gaining more skill sets. He aspires to work on various platforms and different countries as well.

The Sonali Cable actor also said that his blueprint shows that he has found people who push him for experimenting and towards parts and not projects. He also shared his experience of working with Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Armie Hammer and Annette Bening. Ali said that everyone was kind, professional and warm in their behaviour. He called them wonderful and shared that they bring certain energy with them. He hopes that he has learnt as much as he can from them. Fazal compared his sets to the Olympics as it had a diverse bunch bring their valuable contributions with them.

He was last seen in the movie Prasthannam on the big screen. He was also a part of the Netflix movie House Arrest. A report also claims that the actor has another Hollywood movie lined up.

